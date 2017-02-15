Disaster organization to help cleanup AFD's training facility

Storm damage at AFD's training center could keep hundreds of new firefighters from getting their certifications. (Source: WALB)

Training was halted after the facility was hit by the powerful tornado on January 22nd.

The center, where hundreds of men and women become firefighters, was closed after significant storm damage.

AFD officials said they're now getting help removing the storm debris thanks to a non profit disaster organization.

Scattered on the ground, vital equipment was supposed to create a fire.

"So that the firefighters can practice putting those fires out," explained Albany Fire Department Assistant Chief Eugene Anderson.

But one disaster relief organization was attacking the problem head on.

"One group here by the gate helping with tree debris removal," said Americorp volunteer Lauren Stratton.

Stratton called it Project HERO.

She arrived two weeks ago to help with the cleanup.

"The way the community has really come together and I know the saying is Albany Strong and I fully believe that," said Stratton.

"Just the fact that we're fortunate they've chosen our training center for their project that's a blessing," said Anderson.

Firefighters always help others but now they were in need.

"A building like this is very substantial in terms of being able to meet our objectives," remarked Anderson, for state testing and training.

"They're able to demonstrate a lot of their skills they have to demonstrate for certification and re-certification," said Anderson.

Strong winds snapped trees in AFD's surveillance video, resulting in millions of dollars in damage

"That building did what it was designed to do on the day of the storm,"explained Anderson.

The backup EOC and 911 was built to withstand 200 miles per hour winds but the other buildings were not.

Americorp will be at AFD's training center on Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m helping with the cleanup.

The center is located on 115 Honeysuckle Drive

If you're interested in volunteering, email VolunteerAlbanyGA@gmail.com

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.