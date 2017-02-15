Leaders give update on Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy

Leaders launching the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy updated the Dougherty County School Board on their progress this week.

They said the academy is set to open at the start of the 2017-2018 school year.

The effort is a partnership between the business community, Dougherty County Schools, Albany Tech, Albany State University and several other schools.

Students that will attend will be able to choose specific academic or career paths, while receiving both high school and college credit.

CEO Chris Hatcher said the application process has now begun.

"They really look to both engage our students to the careers of the future, but also prospective businesses looking to locate to know what we're doing programs that can help them with their workforce," Hatcher said.

Organizers said they are also looking at the successes of similar schools in hopes of matching them.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.