Atlanta non-profit to hold "Stand-Up for Albany" relief effort

The Southwest Georgia project is teaming up with an Atlanta based non-profit to bring more relief supplies to South Georgia storm victims.

Georgia Stand-up will give out collected donations in Albany on Friday at noon.

The effort is being called Stand-Up 4 Albany.

Hygiene items, canned goods and baby products are just some of the items that will be handed out.

The Southwest Georgia Project says it can't stand by while the community suffers.

"There's still people in need. there's still people without homes," reminded Karen Lawrence of the Southwest Georgia Project. "There are people living in hotels or living with family members, and that becomes an extra burden. So when you don't have your own place to have things, we don't need to shut down now."

The donations will be given out at the old Winn-Dixie building in the 200 block of East Oakridge drive, starting at noon on Friday.

