Students learn to dress for success and interview to impress

The Boys and Girls club is grooming its teen members to prepare them for the working world.

Monroe high 11th grader James Durr wants to be an athletic trainer.

He was excited to learn from hiring managers about proper protocol when interviewing for a job.

"I know what I'll be faced with if I go to interview with that company," said James.

For two hours, over a dozen students learned the do's and don'ts when applying for a position.

James found out that confidence is a must.

"Make sure that when you speak," reminded James. "That your words are clear so they can understand what you're saying."

Managers from J.C. Penny told the students stories of interviews that went well, and those that were complete failures.

Often time attire can stop you from being hired.

"When you're not dressed properly, it makes people not even want to talk to you because we don't think you're serious.," said Sephora Beauty manager Toscha Walker.

The managers showed the students examples of what is appropriate for an interview.

They also stressed the importance of dressing well even when requesting an application.

"Sometimes we send them back home if they're not dressed properly because your first impression is the lasting impression," said Walker.

Students received a goody bag from Sephora and J.C. Penny donated $500 in gift cards.

After learning the fine line between self-expression and professionalism, they were encouraged to shop for interview ready clothes.

"They don't have to lose their swag to be presentable," said Albany area Boys and Girls club CEO Marvin Laster. "They can keep their self-identity and be fashionable at the same time."

