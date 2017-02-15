GSP 20% pay increase helps with recruitment & retention

With the pay increase, officials said they're now getting applicants with and without a law enforcement background. (Source: WALB)

GSP salaries are now more competitive after a 20 percent pay increase went into effect in January.

The increase for state troopers was announced by Governor Nathan Deal back in September to help with recruitment and retention.

Prior to the increase, Post 40 had dozens of troopers that would leave for higher paying jobs.

At one point, they had 12 openings but that dropped down to five.

Troopers said the change was having a positive effect on employee morale.

"Increased morale around the post also with the guys who are already on so it makes them feel a lot better. It helps them make ends meet around the house with their families," said Sgt. Dana Harnage.

GSP cadets' salaries start around $36,000 and after graduation troopers will make around $46,000..

With the pay increase, officials said they're now getting applicants with and without a law enforcement background.

And they hope it will allow them to eventually put more troopers on the road.

