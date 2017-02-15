Turner Job Corps re-opens to students despite millions in storm damages

The United States Department of Labor officials say Turner Job Corps campus sustained millions of dollars in damages, but has re-opened to hundreds of students now.

The Department of Labor spokesperson said that the January 2nd storm damaged several dormitories and the administrative building.

There was roof damage and the campus was without power for a week.

Officials said they expect the repairs to cost about $2 million.

But Turner Job Corps re-opened February 1st with 250 students.

Officials said there are nearly 400 students now.

After the storm hit, students were place on administrative leave until the campus was deemed safe.

Now officials said they have resumed regular operations, providing training services.

But Labor Department officials declined WALB News 10's request to tour the damaged campus, saying they don't want to "disrupt the student's training."

