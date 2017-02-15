Georgia Cotton Industry applauds "Water Wars" decision

The Georgia Cotton Commission says they are very pleased with the Special Master recommendation in the Water Wars.



The Georgia Cotton Commission says that decision is crucial to the state's number one industry, agriculture.

The special master, Ralph Lancaster, said in his ruling that Florida did not prove their case in a decades old lawsuit. The suit claimed Georgia farmers used too much water from the Flint and Chattahoochee Rivers.

The Georgia Cotton Industry says they joined with the peanut and vegetable growers to submit a friend of the court brief on behalf of Georgia farmers. They said any water cap would have been detrimental to Georgia agriculture.

Cotton is the largest row crop in Georgia, with a total economic impact of more than $1.6 billion.

The Supreme Court will make the final decision in the case, and more lawsuits could be filed.

