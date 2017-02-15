ABAC restoring the King - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

A 78 year old building on the campus of ABAC is undergoing a $1.8 million renovation.

King Hall built in 1939 is getting an inside makeover.

The hall is now home to a few offices and classrooms without air condition.

Following the renovation, the building will be home to 6 new classrooms and 12 offices.

Installation of a new air condition system and an elevator are part of the project.

ABAC staff say their buildings will continue to grow with new students and fresh technology.

"We're well over a 100 years old on our campus. This building is more than 50 years. So when we get an opportunity to add a building or remodel a building, we take it as an opportunity and a challenge," said Melvin Merrill, Director of Capital Planning. 

The classes and offices that were in the building have been temporarily relocated.

The building is expected to be completed mid July.

