Tifton Police warn of possible fraud schemes

"There are so many ways, technology has improved," said Dunston (Source: WALB)

Tifton Police are cracking down and helping you avoid being the next victim (Source: WALB)

"There are so many ways nowadays for identify theft and credit card fraud, those sort of things to take place," said Lt. Lee Dunston of the Tifton Police Department.

Technology is improving and scammers are starting to use different methods to get your information.



"Things have gotten so high tech and especially with people who didn't grow up with this technology, it's hard to understand or comprehend how these things can happen," said Lt. Dunston.

In Tifton, officials from the the Police Department have seen multiple reports filed within the last two weeks.

Several victims were storm refugees from the January storms.



"Anything from calling unsolicited to an elderly gentleman and telling him they represent so and so and him giving them his information. Next thing you know, his information was used. All the way to what we suspect possibly being a scheming device hooked on a gas station pump."

All these victims using their cards at different hotels, restaurants and gas stations.

Lt. Dunston is now warning others that it can happen anywhere.



"Even when you go to a restaurant...maintain control of your credit card. Don't just slide it in the folder and let them walk wherever they want to with it."

Charges include $220 at a Walmart and over $1,800 at Lowe's

"I strongly suggest you do take advantage of a free credit report, check it constantly, make sure that nobody has opened any Walmart.com accounts that you haven't done. Best way to prevent stuff like this," said Lt. Dunston.

Now he is encouraging folks to make sure they are reading your bank statements and keeping up with your finances.

"A lot of people get their bank statements in the mail, they may check it right then, they may wait a few days, they may not check it at all. Just check it. If you don't remember making a purchase on there, get with your bank right then and try to figure it out," said Lt. Dunston.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.