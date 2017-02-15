Mitchell-Baker Service Center hosts beauty pageant

The Mitchell-Baker Service Center hosted its annual beauty pageant on Tuesday.

The center hosts a day program for people with developmental disabilities.

For the past few years, community organizations have partnered with program directors to host a beauty pageant for the women there.

Thirteen women competed this year.

The winner was Debra Anne Wallace, who was also celebrating four years of marriage with her husband.

She has participated in the pageant the past several years, but told everyone this was her year to win.

"I said I'm going to win it, they are going to call my name, I'm number 10. And when they said it I about cried," said Wallace with a big smile.

"She had been talking about it for weeks and has been saying this was going to be her year, she would win," said service center director Ginna Walters. "When she was just so beside herself. There was just so much joy in the room, she cried, we cried, there wasn't a dry eye in the house."

Many of the dresses from the pageant were donated from community members.

Mitchell EMC provided the big trophy and Westwood School seniors emceed and judged the event.

