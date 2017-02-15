ATC sees increase in MOWR program

Some high schools will bus students to ATC. (Source: WALB)

Albany Technical College is seeing an increase in the number of students in the "Move on When Ready" program.

The program allows high school students to take classes at Albany Tech and receive credit.

The best part is that it's free.

Right now there are 390 high school students enrolled in the program.

Some of them will graduate high school this year with enough credits for an associates degree.

Albany Tech President Dr. Anthony Parker said the program is the best education reform he's seen in his 34 years as an educator.

"What Georgia has done for high school students and their parents is hand them a large percentage of the college education while they are in high school," said Dr. Parker.

Dr.Parker said if students plan it correctly, they can get a bachelors degree in two years.

Which he said can save the student and their parents a lot of money.

Albany Tech is hosting an informational session for parents and students in eighth grade.

It will be held on February 28th at Albany Tech at 6 p.m.

Administrators are hoping the session will encourage students to think about their educational plans even earlier.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.