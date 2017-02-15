Water found in premium fuel at Camilla gas station

The report done by the Department of Agriculture said the valves have been closed so that nobody can get the premium gas. (Source: Department of Agriculture)

The department of Agriculture tested premium gas at the Exxon on US Highway 19 last Thursday and found water in the tanks.

A gas station in Camilla has locked its premium pumps after water was found in the fuel. (Source: WALB)

A test done by the Department of Agriculture has revealed that there is water in the premium fuel at a gas station in Camilla.

It's a problem that unfortunately can sometimes happen anywhere you fill up.

The department of Agriculture tested premium gas at the Exxon on US Highway 19 last Thursday.

The good news is since then the premium pumps have been locked, and the gas station owner is doing everything he can to make sure it doesn't happen again.

The bad news, this sort of thing can happen anywhere and many times the only way to find out about it is only after someone's car stops working.

Signs and locks are now on the pumps at the Exxon, saying you can't fill up with premium.

This comes after the Georgia Department of Agriculture's Fuel and Measures Division was called to the gas station to run tests on the fuel. Samples revealed four and a half inches of water in the premium storage tank.

That same report said that after a sample was pulled, the liquid was extremely cloudy and you could see water separation.

Mechanics at Camilla tire and auto repair said they have seen cases in the past few days.

"We had a couple of cars that came in that basically had water in the tank, but where they bought it, we don't know," said Camilla Tire and Auto Repair Manager James Williams.

Williams said its a process to get the water out. He said depending on the car it could cost someone anything from $75 to $500.

"Some of them won't crank, some will skip real bad, it's just a process we have to go to to figure out what it is," Williams explained.

If you bring your care to a mechanic and they do find water in your gas, what they'll have to do is get under the car, take the tank off and clean it, cleaning all the filters. Then they'll put it on and add a fresh tank of gas.

Residents said that they can't imagine it happening to them.

"It's really dangerous in my opinion and in reality. You fill up your car with gas, and you don't know there's water in it, you get about 10 miles down the road and your car basically shuts down," resident Trent Hester said.

The report done by the Department of Agriculture said the valves have been closed so that nobody can get the premium gas.

It also said the owner must remove the water and change the filters.

WALB's Amanda Hoskins spoke with the gas station's manager who said they are aware of the problem and doing everything they can to figure out what is wrong.

They had a similar problem in mid-January, but they were able to fix it.

He said he's been in contact with Walthall, where the gas comes from, and that he will not sell the premium gas until the problem is resolved.

The station is still selling unleaded gas, which came from a different company and is not impacted.

