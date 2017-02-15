Sheriff's Office warns of possible email scam

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a possible scam. (Source: WALB)

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a possible scam.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office said the scam involves an email that looks like it's from the U.S. Postal Service, stating the recipient missed delivery on a package.

The email tells the person to click on a link to print a mail label so the package can be delivered.

However, the Sheriff's Office said the email is not from the U.S.P.S. and could cause your computer to be infected with a virus, where your private information can be stolen.

A Crisp County resident called the Sheriff's Office saying they got the email.

If you get a questionable email, DO NOT open it or any links inside.

Delete the email immediately, and call your local authorities.

