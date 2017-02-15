Thomas Co. students donate to storm victims

"I was shocked and sad cause a lot of people lost their homes and everything," said Lindsey Daniels, Student at TCCHS. (Source:WALB)

"They don't have those things anymore. Its kinda pricey because its necessities," said Jimmia Williams, Student at TCCHS. (Source:WALB)

Thomas County students came together to help storm victims in South Georgia.

The students held a donation drive during class for a week.

At least two thousand items of clothing, food, water and toiletries were donated.

Two bicycles were even donated.

The students said they were happy to help out.

"I was shocked and sad cause a lot of people lost their homes and everything," said Lindsey Daniels, Student at TCCHS.

The donations were given to Pastor Terry Scott from World Wide Ministries.

Scott has been going into communities to bless others who have been impacted by the severe weather.

