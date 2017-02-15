Worth Co. High School students drive tractors to school

Faculty members said this allows students to showcase their family's farm equipment, or even their own. (Source: WALB)

Some Worth County students began their morning commutes to school in a different way on Wednesday.

Wednesday was Tractor Day, part of Worth County High School's Future Farmers of America week.

Both students and teachers said that they agree that the agriculture industry is important and should be recognized.

"Agriculture is so important to us, not only here in Worth County, but in the world. We are feeding a growing population, and that is such an important task for anyone involved," explained Worth County Agriculture Teacher and FFA Adviser Blaize Bridges.

"You know, you wake up in the morning and you go to the field, and you smell that fresh little pile of dirt. I don't know, that may not be appealing to some people, but for me farming runs in my blood. And just knowing I'm able to get that out," said Luke Gwines, an FFA member and 10th grader.

The tradition has been celebrated for years, as Worth County's number one industry is agriculture.

