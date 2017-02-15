'Albany Strong' signs for sale to benefit storm relief efforts

Some new signs are popping up around town, and they represent what many of us are thinking.

These bright "Albany Strong" signs are up for sale at Gieryic's Automotive Repair shop.

That's located at the intersection of Dawson Road and Whispering Pines.

Owner Tom Gieryic created the signs to show how the community has come together and grown stronger as they rebuild following January's storms.

Especially volunteers.

"They don't want nothing. They're not asking for nothing. This is just us doing for them," he said. "I'd love to see a sign in everybody's yard that was serviced by a volunteer."

The signs are $20.

Gieryic said, after the signs are paid for, the proceeds from the sales will go toward storm cleanup efforts.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.