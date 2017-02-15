Home Depot, Chamber of Commerce donate 50 smoke detectors to fire departments

"These new models, they carry a 10-year warranty," said Cordele Fire Chief Augusta Telfair. (Source: WALB)

Home Depot and the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce got together to donate 50 smoke detectors.

Crisp County Fire Rescue will deliver these smoke detectors to people in an upcoming blitz.

Crisp County Fire Chief Jonathan Windham wanted to thank Home Depot and the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce.

"Without their generous donations, the operation could not be done," said Chief Windham.

Chief Windham said the date of the blitz will be announced soon.

"These new models, they carry a 10-year warranty," said Cordele Fire Chief Augusta Telfair. "Battery is also included in that 10 years. You don't have to worry about changing the batteries."

Anyone living in Cordele can call the fire department at (229) 276-2548 or visit Fire Station 1 at 509 North 7th Street in Cordele to get a free smoke detector.

