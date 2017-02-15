Proceeds from wooden crosses benefit storm cleanup crews

Gieryic will use the money raised from the crosses to purchase equipment for cleanup crews. (Source: WALB)

Albany business owner Tom Gieryic wanted to purchase chainsaws for volunteers who were working countless hours to clean up the nearly two million cubic yards of storm debris.

So far, he's been able to collect close to $17,000 worth or chainsaws from generous donations from NAPA, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Advanced Auto Parts, The Part's House, and Auto Zone.

Gieryic has given out 52 brand new chainsaws.

More people are in need, so Gieryic came up with a new way to raise money.

"One day while we were out cleaning somebody's yard, we decided to copy Samaritan's Purse and leave a cross," he said. "I posted a picture of it. Within two hours, I had 80 people telling me that they wanted a cross like that. So we decided to start cutting the crosses."

The crosses are now available at Gieryic's Automotive Repair on Dawson Road.

Gieryic is taking donations for the crosses.

If you'd like to donate, he said he also has an account at the SB&T Banks in town called "Tom Gieryic Chainsaw Fund" and a Gofundme page called "Albany Chain Gang Chainsaw Fund."

