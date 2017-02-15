Police need help identifying suspected burglar - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Police need help identifying suspected burglar

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Surveillance video of burglary suspect (Source: WALB) Surveillance video of burglary suspect (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany Police need your help identifying a wanted man.

Police said they believe he tried to break into Electronic Systems and Design on the 100 block of Philema Road. 

It happened just after midnight on December 28th of last year. 

If you know him, or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS.

