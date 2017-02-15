Bad drivers on blast! AAA study tough on young drivers

Young millennials are twice as likely to text and drive (Source: AAA)

Drivers of all ages commit sins at the wheel, but the group that is 19 to 24, the 'young millennials,' is really getting bad marks.

A new report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety issued the findings, as traffic deaths in the USA are up seven percent in 2015.

Almost nine of 10 of the drivers this age bracket admit speeding, red light running, or texting behind the wheel in the past 30 days. Just under eight of ten of those 25 to 39 admit these sins, and they are second worst.

But many of them see nothing wrong.

"Alarmingly, some of the drivers ages 19-24 believe that their dangerous driving behavior is acceptable," said Dr. David Yang, AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety executive director.

"It’s critical that these drivers understand the potentially deadly consequences of engaging in these types of behaviors and that they change their behavior and attitudes in order to reverse the growing number of fatalities on U.S. roads," Yang said.

Texting While Driving

Young millennials were 1.6 times as likely as all drivers to report having read a text message or e-mail while driving in the last 30 days (66.1 percent vs. 40.2 percent).

Young millennials were nearly twice as likely as all drivers to report having typed or sent a text message or e-mail while driving (59.3 percent vs. 31.4 percent).

Speeding

Young millennials were 1.4 times as likely as all drivers to report having driven 10 mph over the speed limit on a residential street.

Nearly 12 percent of these drivers reported feeling that it is acceptable to drive 10 mph over the speed limit in a school zone, compared to less than 5 percent of all drivers.

Red- Light Running

Nearly 50 percent of drivers ages 19-24 reported driving through a light that had just turned red when they could have stopped safely, compared to 36 percent of all drivers.

Nearly 14 percent of these drivers reported feeling that it is acceptable to drive through a light that just turned red, when they could have stopped safely, compared to about 6 percent of all drivers.

Other age groups admitting speeding, red light running, or texting behind the wheel in the past 30 days

Drivers ages 40-59: 75.2 percent

Drivers ages 16-18: 69.3 percent

Drivers ages 75+: 69.1 percent

Drivers ages 60-74: 67.3 percent

