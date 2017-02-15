Protecting the threatened species of Southwest Georgia

The life and behaviors of even one small animal can have a huge impact on the world around it.

Take the Gopher Tortoise. Its home also serves as a home and refuge for about 360 other animals.

But as the human population grows, the Gopher Tortoise is fighting to find new places to live.

