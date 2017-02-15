UPDATE: Albany Police arrest violent suspect

The Albany Police Department said Thursday morning that the man they had been looking for, Steve Bernard Wright, was picked up last night.

He was taken into custody just after 11:00 in the 1200 block of Radium Springs Road.

They wanted Wright after a 67 year old woman told them that he attacked her, and it wasn't the first time.

It happened Tuesday, in the 1500 block of West Second Avenue.

The victim is a relative of the suspect.

Steve Wright was served with warrants for Battery (Domestic Violence) and Criminal Trespass (Domestic Violence).

If you have information on Wright's case, call Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS.

