Flash Flooding: The leading weather killer

Severe weather season is now upon us, but it doesn’t take a severe thunderstorm to cause a deadly flood.

Flash flooding is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. with around 200 deaths a year.

Over 75 percent of these deaths are vehicle related.

If you are caught in a flood, do not drive onto water covered roads.

The road could be completely washed out or your vehicle could be swept away.

“A lot of people think that they can cross a street that is flooded over, not knowing that it is over two feet of water. Two feet of water is enough to flood a car, so a lot of people end up dying trying to cross a street,” said First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman. 

Storms don't need to be severe to cause flooding, but severe storms can dump out a few inches of rain over a short amount of time.

This quick accumulation of water could cause flash flooding.

What to do before, during and after a flood:

  • Purchase a NOAA weather radio.
  • Consider purchasing flood insurance.
  • Have sandbags on hand to prevent minor flooding from impacting your home. 
  • Have a plan for your family to get to higher ground if flood waters threaten your home.
  • Listen to emergency officials if they are giving you evacuation orders.
  • If you have time, disconnect utilities and appliances. 
  • Do not walk through flood waters. It only takes six inches of moving water to knock you off your feet.
  • Avoid being exposed to flood water which could include toxins and chemicals. There may be debris under the water and the road surface may have been compromised.
  • Do not enter a flood damaged home or building until you're given the all clear by authorities

