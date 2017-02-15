Flash Flooding: The leading weather killer

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman stresses the danger of driving on water covered roads. (Source: WALB)

These stairs usually lead down to the Kinchafoonee creek, but are covered in water after a recent storm. (Source: WALB)

You might want to consider flood insurance for your home if you live in a flood prone area. (Source: WALB)

Don't be like this car and drive on a water covered road. (Source: WALB)

Severe weather season is now upon us, but it doesn’t take a severe thunderstorm to cause a deadly flood.

Flash flooding is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. with around 200 deaths a year.

Over 75 percent of these deaths are vehicle related.

If you are caught in a flood, do not drive onto water covered roads.

The road could be completely washed out or your vehicle could be swept away.

“A lot of people think that they can cross a street that is flooded over, not knowing that it is over two feet of water. Two feet of water is enough to flood a car, so a lot of people end up dying trying to cross a street,” said First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman.

Storms don't need to be severe to cause flooding, but severe storms can dump out a few inches of rain over a short amount of time.

This quick accumulation of water could cause flash flooding.

What to do before, during and after a flood:

Download the WALB Weather App and purchase a NOAA weather radio.

Consider purchasing flood insurance.

Have sandbags on hand to prevent minor flooding from impacting your home.

Have a plan for your family to get to higher ground if flood waters threaten your home.

Listen to emergency officials if they are giving you evacuation orders.

If you have time, disconnect utilities and appliances.

Do not walk through flood waters. It only takes six inches of moving water to knock you off your feet.

Avoid being exposed to flood water which could include toxins and chemicals. There may be debris under the water and the road surface may have been compromised.

Do not enter a flood damaged home or building until you're given the all clear by authorities

Copyright 2017 WALB. All Rights Reserved.