Chicken truck overturns in Atkinson County

The driver of a chicken truck had to be cut out of his cab, but is alive, after a truck overturned Wednesday morning on Highway 441 in Atkinson County.

The crash happened near Pudding Creek Bridge around 6 a.m.

Several chickens escaped following the crash and crews from Pilgrim's Pride are in the process of retrieving them.

Traffic is moving at the scene at the crash.

There's no word on what caused the wreck.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

