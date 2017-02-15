Rain & thunderstorms move into South Georgia

Wednesday morning will get off to a messy start with showers moving into the Southwest Georgia.

Scattered showers will begin falling around 5 a.m.

By mid-morning, a line of thunderstorms will move in around 9 a.m.

WALB First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman says there is a marginal risk for isolated severe storms that could produce wind gusts and lightning.

The system should move out of the area by midday.

For the latest severe weather updates, download the WALB Weather App on your mobile device.

Copyright 2017 WALB . All Rights Reserved.