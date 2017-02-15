Georgia cruise ship passenger missing at sea

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a Warner Robins man missing at sea, after he fell overboard from a Carnival cruise ship.

Coast Guard officials identified the man as 24-year-old Kevin Wellons.

He and his wife were aboard the Carnival Elation on five-day cruise from Jacksonville, Florida to the Bahamas.

His wife reported him missing around 8:30 Tuesday morning.

According the Coast Guard, surveillance cameras showed Wellons falling from the 11th deck of the ship around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday about 14 nautical miles northeast of Great Harbour Cay.

Carnival released a statement saying "Carnival's CareTeam is providing support to the missing guest's family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time."

