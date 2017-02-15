Tuesday's GISA region basketball tournament scores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday's GISA region basketball tournament scores

By Jake Wallace, Sports Director
DAWSON, GA (WALB) -

Scores from Tuesday's GISA region basketball tournaments:

Region 3-AA Boys:

#2 Crisp Academy 71, #7 SGA 51

#6 Grace Christian 46, #3 Highland Christian 41

#5 Georgia Christian 53, #4 Westwood 52

