Tuesday's GISA region basketball tournament scores

Scores from Tuesday's GISA region basketball tournaments:
Region 3-AA Boys:
#2 Crisp Academy 71, #7 SGA 51
#6 Grace Christian 46, #3 Highland Christian 41
#5 Georgia Christian 53, #4 Westwood 52
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.