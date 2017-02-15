Blazers cruise past Lady Rams in Albany

The Valdosta State Blazers flexed their muscles on the softball diamond Tuesday, earning a pair of wins over Albany State.
The 13th-ranked Blazers beat the Lady Rams 21-0 and 8-1 in a make-up doubleheader from a rain out a week earlier.
A 10-run fourth inning highlighted the Blazers' Game 1 rout that included three home runs, including back-to-back shots from Hayley Cruthers and Brandy Morgan in the second inning.
Game 2 was much closer early, but the Blazers sent six runners across the plate over the final three innings to pull away.
The Blazers improve to 9-2 on the season, while the Lady Rams fall to 1-9.
