ASU names Matthews interim tennis coach

Albany State University has turned to longtime south Georgia tennis pro Jo Anne Matthews to run the Lady Rams tennis program.

"We are excited to have Jo Anne leading the women's tennis program," ASU athletic director Sherie Gordon says in a release. "Jo Anne has a wealth of experience and will be instrumental in the development of our student-athletes and our women's tennis program."

Matthews played tennis at Auburn from 1976 to 1980. She taught and coached tennis at Deerfield-Windsor from 1983 to 1987, before taking over as the head professional at Pine Forest Racquet Club from 1989 to 2014. After leaving Pine Forest, Matthews was the head pro at Grand Island until the club closed in 2016.

Matthews doesn't have long to get acclimated to her new job. The Lady Rams play the team's first match Wednesday against Agnes Scott at 4:00 p.m. at ASU West campus.

