GHSA State Basketball Playoffs- 1st round schedule

First round playoff schedule for GHSA basketball:

Boys:

Lowndes at Hillgrove- Saturday at 6:00 (Class 7A)

Kennesaw Mountain at Colquitt Co.- Friday at 7:30 (Class 7A)

Marietta at Tift Co.- Saturday at 6:00 (Class 7A)

Valdosta at Lakeside, Evans- Saturday at 6:00 (Class 6A)

Coffee at Heritage, Conyers- Saturday at 5:00 (Class 6A)

Alcovy at Lee Co.- Saturday at 6:00 (Class 6A)

Bainbridge at Fayette Co.- Saturday at 6:00 (Class 5A)

Westover at Baldwin- Saturday at 6:00 (Class 4A)

Thomson at Americus-Sumter- Saturday at 6:00 (Class 4A)

Cook at Jenkins- Saturday at 5:00 (Class 3A)

Monroe at Johnson, Savannah- Saturday at 7:00 (Class 3A)

Islands at Worth Co.- Friday at 6:00 (Class 3A)

Savannah at Crisp Co.- Friday at 6:00 (Class 3A)

Albany at Washington Co.- Saturday at 5:00 (Class 2A)

Fitzgerald at Dublin- Saturday at 7:00 (Class 2A)

Bleckley Co. at Thomasville- Saturday at 7:00 (Class 2A)

SW Macon at Early Co.- Saturday at 6:00 (Class 2A)

Girls:

Tift Co. at Hillgrove- Saturday at 4:00 (Class 7A)

Marietta at Lowndes- Friday at 6:00 (Class 7A)

North Cobb at Colquitt Co.- Friday at 6:00 (Class 7A)

Coffee at Grovetown- Friday at 6:00 (Class 6A)

Evans at Valdosta- Friday at 6:00 (Class 6A)

Fayette Co. at Bainbridge- Friday at 6:00 (Class 5A)

Americus-Sumter at Cross Creek- Friday at 6:00 (Class 4A)

Crisp Co. at Johnson, Savannah- Saturday at 4:00 (Class 3A)

Dougherty at Beach- Friday at 6:00 (Class 3A)

Jenkins at Cook- Friday at 6:00 (Class 3A)

SE Bulloch at Monroe- Friday at 6:00 (Class 3A)

Thomasville at Bleckley Co.- Friday at 6:00 (Class 2A)

Early Co. at Dodge Co.- Friday at 6:00 (Class 2A)

Washington Co. at Berrien- Friday at 6:00 (Class 2A)

Dublin at Fitzgerald- Friday at 7:00 (Class 2A)

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.