UGA approves Sanford Stadium renovation project

On the day the University of Georgia dedicated the football program's new indoor practice facility, the university's athletic association unveiled it's next major project.

UGAA approved a $63 million renovation project for Sanford Stadium that will focus on the west end zone.

The project will include 120,000 square feet of space getting a makeover. The biggest addition will be a new game day locker room for the Dawgs, as well as a new space to host prospects on game days. Improvements to restroom and concessions areas below the bridge, a new scoreboard and upper plaza are also in the plans.

"The West End Zone project is the next step in the enhancement of Sanford Stadium," Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity says in a statement. "This project is unique to Georgia and Sanford Stadium."

McGarity adds he believes the project will not just help Georgia compete with the facilities of the top SEC programs, but will also improve the fan experience.

UGA says the project will take approximately 17 months to complete, meaning it should be finished by the 2018 season.

