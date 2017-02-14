$1.8M invested in downtown Moultrie in 2016 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

$1.8M invested in downtown Moultrie in 2016

By Re-Essa Buckels, Reporter
Connect
More and more retailers have opened their doors in downtown Moultrie. (Source: WALB) More and more retailers have opened their doors in downtown Moultrie. (Source: WALB)
AERO owner Kayla Buhler (Source: WALB) AERO owner Kayla Buhler (Source: WALB)
Downtown Development Director Amy Johnson (Source: WALB) Downtown Development Director Amy Johnson (Source: WALB)
City Manager Peter Dillard (Source: WALB) City Manager Peter Dillard (Source: WALB)
MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

More and more retailers have opened their doors in downtown Moultrie.

And according to city leaders, $1.8 million was invested in 2016 - not just to provide a service but to be part of the family-friendly city vibes. 

"People in downtown Moultrie are so nice, they've all been welcoming to us. It's like a big, happy family downtown Moultrie," said AERO owner Kayla Buhler. 

Buhler opened her third store back in November 2015, and hired three employees. The other two locations are in Tifton and Valdosta. 

"I met with Amy and our property owner Harrison and fell in love and here we are," said Buhler. 

Downtown Development Director Amy Johnson is the deal maker bringing business to the area.

"This is one of the most exciting times that I can remember in being in downtown," said Johnson. 

There were 14 new businesses and 63 new jobs added, and the majority were office companies including Affinity which brought in 31 jobs. 

"Those types of businesses locating in your downtown that's going to drive the creation of more restaurants and more retail," explained Johnson. 

"So many small towns seem to be stagnant or even going down. Moultrie is on the rise," said City Manager Peter Dillard, and that's thanks to public and private funds coming into the heart of the city

"Amy is great with our downtown she puts together all kinds of events for us and really brings the public downtown to shop," remarked Buhler. 

Moultrie City leaders said there's a restaurant opening in the coming weeks that will bring new jobs.

Also, they're working on a new project to recruit and retain local businesses.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.   

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Jurassic Tour takes families on a prehistoric journey

    Jurassic Tour takes families on a prehistoric journey

    Friday, May 19 2017 3:57 AM EDT2017-05-19 07:57:40 GMT
    Dinosaurs come to life this weekend. (Source: WALB)Dinosaurs come to life this weekend. (Source: WALB)

    The Jurassic Tour is coming to Albany and will feature moving dinosaurs along with fun and educational activities about prehistoric times.

    More >>

    The Jurassic Tour is coming to Albany and will feature moving dinosaurs along with fun and educational activities about prehistoric times.

    More >>

  • WALB broadcasts Adel live newscast on eve of daylily festival

    WALB broadcasts Adel live newscast on eve of daylily festival

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-05-19 04:05:23 GMT
    Source WALBSource WALB

    Thousands of people are expected in Adel this week, attending the annual Adel Daylily Festival. Thursday  as part of the build up for the community celebration , WALB News Ten broadcast our 5:30 newscast live in Adel.   

    More >>

    Thousands of people are expected in Adel this week, attending the annual Adel Daylily Festival. Thursday  as part of the build up for the community celebration , WALB News Ten broadcast our 5:30 newscast live in Adel.   

    More >>

  • The progress on the proposed Lee County hospital

    The progress on the proposed Lee County hospital

    Thursday, May 18 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-05-19 02:45:17 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    It was announced in June of 2016 that the site of the Grand Island Golf Club would be transformed into a hospital. 

    More >>

    It was announced in June of 2016 that the site of the Grand Island Golf Club would be transformed into a hospital. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly