Flower shops busy on Valentine's Day

One Albany flower shop owner was extremely busy filling orders for Valentine's Day.

Like many other flower shops, Flower Basket filled many popular orders like red roses, tulips and mixed arrangements.

Just this past week, they filled between 300 to 500 orders.

But many of them were placed one month in advance.

The manager said there were long lines of folks standing outside of the store today, even before it opened.

"This morning we had customers lined up out the door. People waiting to just come in and get that last minute gift but you can't always wait to the last minute. The procrastinators usually don't get anything," said manager Tibbie Watson.

Flower Basket store manager will now start preparing for the next rush, which is Mother's Day.