Flower shops busy on Valentine's Day - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Flower shops busy on Valentine's Day

By Re-Essa Buckels, Reporter
Connect
Flower Basket filled many popular orders like red roses, tulips and mixed arrangements.  (Source: WALB) Flower Basket filled many popular orders like red roses, tulips and mixed arrangements.  (Source: WALB)
Flower Basket Manager Tibbie Watson (Source: WALB) Flower Basket Manager Tibbie Watson (Source: WALB)
Flower Basket filled 300 to 500 orders this week alone. (Source: WALB) Flower Basket filled 300 to 500 orders this week alone. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

One  Albany flower shop owner was extremely busy filling orders for Valentine's Day. 

Like many other flower shops, Flower Basket filled many popular orders like red roses, tulips and mixed arrangements. 

Just this past week, they filled between 300 to 500 orders.

But many of them were placed one month in advance. 

The manager said there were long lines of folks standing outside of the store today, even before it opened. 

"This morning we had customers lined up out the door. People waiting to just come in and get that last minute gift but you can't always wait to the last minute. The procrastinators usually don't get anything," said manager Tibbie Watson. 

 Flower Basket store manager will now start preparing for the next rush, which is Mother's Day. 

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Jurassic Tour takes families on a prehistoric journey

    Jurassic Tour takes families on a prehistoric journey

    Friday, May 19 2017 3:57 AM EDT2017-05-19 07:57:40 GMT
    Dinosaurs come to life this weekend. (Source: WALB)Dinosaurs come to life this weekend. (Source: WALB)

    The Jurassic Tour is coming to Albany and will feature moving dinosaurs along with fun and educational activities about prehistoric times.

    More >>

    The Jurassic Tour is coming to Albany and will feature moving dinosaurs along with fun and educational activities about prehistoric times.

    More >>

  • WALB broadcasts Adel live newscast on eve of daylily festival

    WALB broadcasts Adel live newscast on eve of daylily festival

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-05-19 04:05:23 GMT
    Source WALBSource WALB

    Thousands of people are expected in Adel this week, attending the annual Adel Daylily Festival. Thursday  as part of the build up for the community celebration , WALB News Ten broadcast our 5:30 newscast live in Adel.   

    More >>

    Thousands of people are expected in Adel this week, attending the annual Adel Daylily Festival. Thursday  as part of the build up for the community celebration , WALB News Ten broadcast our 5:30 newscast live in Adel.   

    More >>

  • The progress on the proposed Lee County hospital

    The progress on the proposed Lee County hospital

    Thursday, May 18 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-05-19 02:45:17 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    It was announced in June of 2016 that the site of the Grand Island Golf Club would be transformed into a hospital. 

    More >>

    It was announced in June of 2016 that the site of the Grand Island Golf Club would be transformed into a hospital. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly