Organizations in Colquitt County offer tax filing assistance - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Organizations in Colquitt County offer tax filing assistance

By Re-Essa Buckels, Reporter
Connect
Two organizations in Colquitt County are helping folks prepare their income tax forms.  (Source: WALB) Two organizations in Colquitt County are helping folks prepare their income tax forms.  (Source: WALB)
Kathryn Holland (Source: WALB) Kathryn Holland (Source: WALB)
Angela Castellow (Source: WALB) Angela Castellow (Source: WALB)
MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

Two organizations in Colquitt County are helping taxpayers prepare their income tax forms.  

The UGA extension office partnered with the University of Georgia and the IRS to offer volunteer income tax assistance program. 

They help seniors citizens and low income individuals who make $54,000 or less.

UGA offers in person and virtual tax preparation.

The United Way teamed up with H&R Block to also help with taxes.

Your income must be less than $62,000. And you can file your taxes online. 

Both organizations are asking folks to bring in last year's tax returns, a social security card and a valid photo ID 

"Now we can actually web cam with a preparer which actually gives us the flexibility to offer this program this far away from one of the campus locations," said Kathryn Holland.

"You can go online file state and federal taxes for free and it's very user friendly and easy to use website," said Angela Castellow. 

Colquitt County UGA Extension office tax appointments are currently booked up but folks can go to Early County, which is still accepting appointments. 

Click here, for more information on how you can file your taxes with the United Way.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.   

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Jurassic Tour takes families on a prehistoric journey

    Jurassic Tour takes families on a prehistoric journey

    Friday, May 19 2017 3:57 AM EDT2017-05-19 07:57:40 GMT
    Dinosaurs come to life this weekend. (Source: WALB)Dinosaurs come to life this weekend. (Source: WALB)

    The Jurassic Tour is coming to Albany and will feature moving dinosaurs along with fun and educational activities about prehistoric times.

    More >>

    The Jurassic Tour is coming to Albany and will feature moving dinosaurs along with fun and educational activities about prehistoric times.

    More >>

  • WALB broadcasts Adel live newscast on eve of daylily festival

    WALB broadcasts Adel live newscast on eve of daylily festival

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-05-19 04:05:23 GMT
    Source WALBSource WALB

    Thousands of people are expected in Adel this week, attending the annual Adel Daylily Festival. Thursday  as part of the build up for the community celebration , WALB News Ten broadcast our 5:30 newscast live in Adel.   

    More >>

    Thousands of people are expected in Adel this week, attending the annual Adel Daylily Festival. Thursday  as part of the build up for the community celebration , WALB News Ten broadcast our 5:30 newscast live in Adel.   

    More >>

  • The progress on the proposed Lee County hospital

    The progress on the proposed Lee County hospital

    Thursday, May 18 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-05-19 02:45:17 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    It was announced in June of 2016 that the site of the Grand Island Golf Club would be transformed into a hospital. 

    More >>

    It was announced in June of 2016 that the site of the Grand Island Golf Club would be transformed into a hospital. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly