Organizations in Colquitt County offer tax filing assistance

Two organizations in Colquitt County are helping taxpayers prepare their income tax forms.

The UGA extension office partnered with the University of Georgia and the IRS to offer volunteer income tax assistance program.

They help seniors citizens and low income individuals who make $54,000 or less.

UGA offers in person and virtual tax preparation.

The United Way teamed up with H&R Block to also help with taxes.

Your income must be less than $62,000. And you can file your taxes online.

Both organizations are asking folks to bring in last year's tax returns, a social security card and a valid photo ID

"Now we can actually web cam with a preparer which actually gives us the flexibility to offer this program this far away from one of the campus locations," said Kathryn Holland.

"You can go online file state and federal taxes for free and it's very user friendly and easy to use website," said Angela Castellow.

Colquitt County UGA Extension office tax appointments are currently booked up but folks can go to Early County, which is still accepting appointments.

Click here, for more information on how you can file your taxes with the United Way.

