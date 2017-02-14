Alma police take man into custody after woman's throat was cut - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Alma police take man into custody after woman's throat was cut

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Torris Tonyakus Snell aka Tony (Source: Alma Police Department) Torris Tonyakus Snell aka Tony (Source: Alma Police Department)
ALMA, GA -

The Alma Police Department has taken a man into custody after a woman's throat was cut.

Officials were searching for Torris Tonyakus Snell aka Tony, 38, after they responded to an aggravated assault in the 400 block of S. Bead Street Tuesday evening.

According to officials, the victim was air lifted to a trauma center.

Police said this was the second incident involving the victim.

Anyone with information on Snell's whereabouts is urged to contact the Bacon County 911.

