LifeLink celebrates National Donor Day

The group used social media to educate the community (Source:WALB)

Organ donors are making a push to educate people about how crucial giving can be for those in-need of a transplant.

LifeLink of Georgia Education Specialist Carla Hawkins said Tuesday is National Donor Day.

Both living and deceased donations are celebrated.

A social media campaign launched by the group called 'Share the Love' is also helping get the word out.

"At the end to say, you know what, family members who are in support of it, we want to share the love through our loved-one and help people live on," Hawkins said. "That's what its all about."

Hawkins said its also important to maintain a healthy lifestyle. So, your organs are suitable for donation when you die.

