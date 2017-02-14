WALB and Cumulus Albany team up to raise money for storm victims - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

WALB and Cumulus Albany team up to raise money for storm victims

By Jim Wallace, Anchor
Cumulus Albany and WALB will be joining forces to help South Georgia storm victims. (Source: WALB) Cumulus Albany and WALB will be joining forces to help South Georgia storm victims. (Source: WALB)
Cumulus Radio Program Manager John Blake (Source: WALB) Cumulus Radio Program Manager John Blake (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

WALB is joining with Cumulus Radio to help raise money to help South Georgia storm victims.

Our Radiothon will be held Thursday on Cumulus Radio to help continue to raise funds for our "Rise Up for Recovery" efforts.

All the money raised will go to the Georgia Disaster Fund, to help storm victims in South Georgia.

"We can always wait for the government to give any money to us, or sit back. But the reality is people right here in Southwest Georgia are taking care of people right here. There have been tons of churches out doing work, there's been tons of just people getting chainsaws and going cutting down trees," said Cumulus Radio Program Manager John Blake.

The broadcast will be on all the Cumulus Radio Stations Thursday from 10 a.m to 7 p.m. and on WALB News 10 at Noon, 5 and 6.  

Please give to help your neighbors.

And you can still make a donation online to help South Georgia storm victims by visiting the American Red Cross website.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All Rights Reserved.

