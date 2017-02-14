Georgia lawmakers expand proposed bill to include distilleries

Georgia Lawmakers have expanded the proposed brewery bill into legislation that would include all types of booze.

The House Regulated Industries Committee Tuesday cleared a proposed bill to allow breweries and distilleries to sell directly to customers, rather to having to use a distributor to sell to the customer.



The bill heads to the floor for a likely vote. It has strong support.



Proponents say the change would be a boon to small business.

