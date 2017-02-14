Georgia lawmakers expand proposed bill to include distilleries - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Georgia lawmakers expand proposed bill to include distilleries

By Jim Wallace, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Georgia Lawmakers have expanded the proposed brewery bill into legislation that would include all types of booze.

The House Regulated Industries Committee Tuesday cleared a proposed bill to allow breweries and distilleries to sell directly to customers, rather to having to use a distributor to sell to the customer.

The bill heads to the floor for a likely vote. It has strong support.
    
Proponents say the change would be a boon to small business.

Copyright 2017 WALB . All Rights Reserved

