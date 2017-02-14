Proposed state budget would bring millions for South Georgia sto - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Proposed state budget would bring millions for South Georgia storm relief

By Jim Wallace, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Lawmakers have backed a spending plan increasing money for storm recovery in south Georgia.

The Georgia House and Senate Tuesday voted $600 million in additional spending to this year's $49 billion  budget.
    
$5 million intended for recovery work in communities affected by the recent storms that killed 16 people in Georgia. It also includes about $27 million for a previously announced 20%pay hike  for state law enforcement officers. $50 million for a new cyber security program in Augusta,  and $109 million for public schools.

The Governor plans to sign the measure  Wednesday in Augusta.    
