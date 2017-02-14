Investigators release surveillance video for $23,000 trailer theft

Within just 5 minutes $15,000 in furniture was driven off a lot in Colquitt County over the weekend.

Investigators said an unidentified truck drove onto the lot and minutes later on the video you can see the suspect leave with an actual semi trailer attached to the back.

That trailer had furniture made in Cairo on it to be shipped to Oklahoma City.

"A semi trailer that was loaded down with brand new furniture from Woodhaven in Cairo. Ended up being 64 total pieces of furniture," said Mike Murfin, CCSO.

34 couches and 34 loveseats were on the truck that was stolen.

Investigators believe this could be linked to other crimes in the area.

"Within this year there have been two other incidents of this in similar type in a county that's about two counties over from us. We're trying to work with investigators and get a link between the crimes," said Murfin.

The trailer itself cost around $8,000.

In total, $23,000 in items were stolen.

Investigators tracked the truck from Colquitt County all the way to Doerun.

They believe it could be in the Albany area.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.