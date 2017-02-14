Investigators release surveillance video for $23,000 trailer the - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Investigators release surveillance video for $23,000 trailer theft

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
Connect
(Source:WALB) (Source:WALB)
Mike Murfin (Source:WALB) Mike Murfin (Source:WALB)
COLQUITT CO., GA (WALB) -

Within just 5 minutes $15,000 in furniture was driven off a lot in Colquitt County over the weekend.

Investigators said an unidentified truck drove onto the lot and minutes later on the video you can see the suspect leave with an actual semi trailer attached to the back.

That trailer had furniture made in Cairo on it to be shipped to Oklahoma City.

"A semi trailer that was loaded down with brand new furniture from Woodhaven in Cairo. Ended up being 64 total pieces of furniture," said Mike Murfin, CCSO.

34 couches and 34 loveseats were on the truck that was stolen.

Investigators believe this could be linked to other crimes in the area.

"Within this year there have been two other incidents of this in similar type in a county that's about two counties over from us. We're trying to work with investigators and get a link between the crimes," said Murfin.

The trailer itself cost around $8,000.

In total, $23,000 in items were stolen.

Investigators tracked the truck from Colquitt County all the way to Doerun.

They believe it could be in the Albany area.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • WALB broadcasts Adel live newscast on eve of daylily festival

    WALB broadcasts Adel live newscast on eve of daylily festival

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-05-19 04:05:23 GMT
    Source WALBSource WALB

    Thousands of people are expected in Adel this week, attending the annual Adel Daylily Festival. Thursday  as part of the build up for the community celebration , WALB News Ten broadcast our 5:30 newscast live in Adel.   

    More >>

    Thousands of people are expected in Adel this week, attending the annual Adel Daylily Festival. Thursday  as part of the build up for the community celebration , WALB News Ten broadcast our 5:30 newscast live in Adel.   

    More >>

  • The progress on the proposed Lee County hospital

    The progress on the proposed Lee County hospital

    Thursday, May 18 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-05-19 02:45:17 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    It was announced in June of 2016 that the site of the Grand Island Golf Club would be transformed into a hospital. 

    More >>

    It was announced in June of 2016 that the site of the Grand Island Golf Club would be transformed into a hospital. 

    More >>

  • Cold Ware Co. murder case solved

    Cold Ware Co. murder case solved

    Thursday, May 18 2017 1:37 PM EDT2017-05-18 17:37:31 GMT
    (AP graphic)(AP graphic)

    Willie James Carradine, 60, William Faison, 39, and Robert Nathan Hall, 38, have all been charged with the murder of Anthony Dale Vickers.

    More >>

    Willie James Carradine, 60, William Faison, 39, and Robert Nathan Hall, 38, have all been charged with the murder of Anthony Dale Vickers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly