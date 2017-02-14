Tift County Sheriff's Office applies for body cam grant - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tift County Sheriff's Office applies for body cam grant

TIFT CO., GA (WALB) -

The Tift County Sheriff's Office has applied for some new technology that the sheriff says will protect the deputies and the public. 

The Tift County Sheriff's Office asked the Tift County Board of Commissioners for support Tuesday in applying for a Department of Justice body camera grant.

The sheriff's department has been testing several models of body cameras in the last few months and settled on the Motorola Si500.

That's because that body camera uploads footage to a cloud throughout the day.

The total price of the grant would be over two hundred and sixty one thousand dollars.

The board tentatively approved the application and authorized letters of support for the grant.

