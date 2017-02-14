Price tag to repair Albany utilities steep

The price tag to simply restore power to Albany residents after the January storms now stands at $6.4 million dollars.

During a power point presentation to Albany city commissioners, City Manager Sharon Subadan said 349 power poles had to be completely replaced after the high winds and then a tornado ripped through the city during two separate storms last month.

221 transformers also had to be replaced and 50,000 feet of new electric wire was installed.

With power now restored to all customers that didn't sustain major structure damage, Albany's Mayor Dorothy Hubbard is confident about the state of the city today.

"We still have a long ways to go. Recovery is going to be a long, tedious process. But, we think in terms of where we have been and where we are now, we are in a good place."

