Price tag to repair Albany utilities steep - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Price tag to repair Albany utilities steep

By Melissa Hodges, Anchor
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)

The price tag to simply restore power to Albany residents after the January storms now stands at $6.4 million dollars.

During a power point presentation to Albany city commissioners, City Manager Sharon Subadan said 349 power poles had to be completely replaced after the high winds and then a tornado ripped through the city during two separate storms last month.

221 transformers also had to be replaced and 50,000 feet of new electric wire was installed.

With power now restored to all customers that didn't sustain major structure damage, Albany's Mayor Dorothy Hubbard is confident about the state of the city today.

"We still have a long ways to go. Recovery is going to be a long, tedious process. But, we think in terms of where we have been and where we are now, we are in a good place."

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • WALB broadcasts Adel live newscast on eve of daylily festival

    WALB broadcasts Adel live newscast on eve of daylily festival

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-05-19 04:05:23 GMT
    Source WALBSource WALB

    Thousands of people are expected in Adel this week, attending the annual Adel Daylily Festival. Thursday  as part of the build up for the community celebration , WALB News Ten broadcast our 5:30 newscast live in Adel.   

    More >>

    Thousands of people are expected in Adel this week, attending the annual Adel Daylily Festival. Thursday  as part of the build up for the community celebration , WALB News Ten broadcast our 5:30 newscast live in Adel.   

    More >>

  • The progress on the proposed Lee County hospital

    The progress on the proposed Lee County hospital

    Thursday, May 18 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-05-19 02:45:17 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    It was announced in June of 2016 that the site of the Grand Island Golf Club would be transformed into a hospital. 

    More >>

    It was announced in June of 2016 that the site of the Grand Island Golf Club would be transformed into a hospital. 

    More >>

  • Cold Ware Co. murder case solved

    Cold Ware Co. murder case solved

    Thursday, May 18 2017 1:37 PM EDT2017-05-18 17:37:31 GMT
    (AP graphic)(AP graphic)

    Willie James Carradine, 60, William Faison, 39, and Robert Nathan Hall, 38, have all been charged with the murder of Anthony Dale Vickers.

    More >>

    Willie James Carradine, 60, William Faison, 39, and Robert Nathan Hall, 38, have all been charged with the murder of Anthony Dale Vickers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly