4-year-old dials 911 and saves mother's life

"I was shocked when they told me she was the one that called 911," said Dixon (Source: WALB)

911 Dispatch stayed on the phone with Harmonii until someone arrived (Source: WALB)

Harmonii, 4, called 911 when her mother wouldn't wake up (Source: WALB)

Harmonii Dixon was used to playing with her mother, Lateshia Dixon's cell phone, which is how she knew the pass code to unlock it.

Lateshia said luckily she took the time to teach her how to do more than games, but how to dial 911 in case of an emergency.

Harmonii Dixon is 4 years old.

She may be really shy on camera, but on February 2, she was brave beyond her years.

Dispatch: "911, do you have an emergency?

Harmonii: "Yeah."

Dispatch: "You do? Where are you at?"

Harmonii: "My house."

Dispatch: "Where is your house at?"

Harmonii: "My house is in Tifton."

Her mom now credits Harmonii for her saving her life.

Back on that day, Harmonii said that she called 911 because her mom had a headache and wasn't waking up.

"I just remembered the night that I worked. I came home and took a shower and took Sudafed. That's it. I don't remember going to bed or getting up to use the bathroom," said Lateshia Dixon.

According to the incident report, Tift County Fire and Rescue responded to the call and were forced to break the door down, since Harmonii wasn't able to reach the lock to unlock the door.

They found Dixon passed out on the floor with a bad case of the flu and a head injury.

Harmonii: "My mom said she doesn't feel good.

Dispatch: "Your momma doesn't feel good?

Harmonii: "Nope."

Dispatch: "What's your name again?"

Harmonii: "Harmonii."

Dispatch: "Okay Harmonii, we're going to get somebody out there to you, okay?"

Harmonii: "Okay."

Paramedics transported her to Tift Regional Medical Center.

Dixon says teaching Harmonii how to dial 911 ultimately saved her life.

"Now I feel like you shouldn't underestimate your children or their intelligence. She's 4 and she called 911. I think a lot of parents should teach them," said Dixon.

Dispatch: "Don't hang up with me, stay on the phone, okay?"

Harmonii: "Okay."

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.