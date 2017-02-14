South GA wife donates kidney to save husband

On Valentine's Day, a South Georgia couple is sharing an important story.

Kenneth and Sandra Chavis have been married for nearly 25 years.

In 2013, doctors told Kenneth he was in stage 4 kidney failure and needed a transplant.

The couple asked several family members to be donors, but no one was a good match.

That's when Sandra said she decided to step in after hearing God speak to her.

"He was the one that told me to take the step forward. And after that I went through a process of a lot of tests and came back with flying colors and from there, on August 31st, I gave my kidney to my husband," explained Sandra.

Now the couple spends time working with LifeLink of Georgia, sharing their story, and teaching people about donating organs.

