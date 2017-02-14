VIDEO: What are the metrics that matter?

Industry leaders talk about creativity in the age of precision marketing. (Source: Comscore) (WALB) -
In the digital world, has technology distorted the fundamentals of marketing?
That's the question Comscore asked the VP of Media for Dr. Pepper Snapple Group.
How important is creativity in the age of precision marketing? Watch the video to see her answer.
Featured in this video:
- Aaron Fetters SVP, comScore
- Blaise D'Sylva VP, Media, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group
- Lyle Schwartz Managing Partner, GroupM
- Jon Suarez-Davis Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Krux
- Julie Fleischer Managing Director, Retail, OMD
- Charlie Chappell Sr. Director, Global Integrated Media, The Hershey Company
You can also learn more about what digital advertising with WALB can mean for your business.
Contact our sales team for opportunities.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.