VIDEO: What are the metrics that matter?

Industry leaders talk about creativity in the age of precision marketing. (Source: Comscore)

In the digital world, has technology distorted the fundamentals of marketing?

That's the question Comscore asked the VP of Media for Dr. Pepper Snapple Group.

How important is creativity in the age of precision marketing? Watch the video to see her answer.

Featured in this video:

Aaron Fetters SVP, comScore

Blaise D'Sylva VP, Media, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

Lyle Schwartz Managing Partner, GroupM

Jon Suarez-Davis Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Krux

Julie Fleischer Managing Director, Retail, OMD

Charlie Chappell Sr. Director, Global Integrated Media, The Hershey Company

You can also learn more about what digital advertising with WALB can mean for your business.

Contact our sales team for opportunities.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.