DCSS revised school schedule approved - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

DCSS revised school schedule approved

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Dougherty County School leaders have approved a revised schedule for the school year. 

School leaders said this will help educators and students make up days lost in the wake of the January storms.

Spring Break will remain the same, but an extra week will be added at the end of the school year. 

The last day of classes for Dougherty County students will now be on May 26th. 

School leaders also hope that principals will help make a smooth transition for students affected by the recent storms.

"We're also asking our principals to be patient, show empathy when they can. Work with parents to try and get their circumstances handled in a professional way. So we can close out what has been a abnormal school year on a high note," said J.D. Sumner, DCSS Spokesperson.

Milestone testing weeks will also be adjusted to ensure students are prepared for the exam. 

Students will attend class for full days this week during parent teacher conferences. 

The revised plan recovers six of twelve school days lost. 

Copyright 2017 WALB . All Rights Reserved.

