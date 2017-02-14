Man gets 20 year sentence, tries to escape Terrell Co. Courthouse

A man convicted on aggravated assault charges attempted to escape the Terrell County courthouse before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The sheriff said that Zykentron Clyde tried to make a run for it in the courtroom after being sentenced to 20 years for aggravated assault, with 8 years to serve, by Superior Court Judge Thomas Baxley.

Sheriff John Bowen said Clyde first tried to run for the back door, then the front of the courtroom before an officer used a taser to subdue him.

Bowen said that he had four officers inside the courtroom, and always has a law enforcement presence in courtrooms to offer protection.

"Of course (Clyde) couldn't move four (officers). We seen what was fixing to happen, and the deputies started moving close in to him and that was when he broke and started to run."

Bowen said the jurors had already been dismissed, and the judge was on the bench at the time, but there were very few spectators inside the courtroom when Clyde attempted to flee.

Clyde is currently in the Terrell County Jail, it is not known if he will face new charges for attempting to escape.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All Rights Reserved.