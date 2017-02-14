SOWEGA Council on Aging educates to prevent flu

With the flu on the rise nationwide, people everywhere are taking extra precautions, especially those who are at high risk.

According to the CDC older people and young children fall in the high-risk category.

The SOWEGA council on aging services 14 counties.

Administrators say they often educate folks about taking proper precautions including get their flu shots.

They promote healthy eating to maintain a good immune system.

The centers also offer flu shots throughout the year.

"It's always better to be prepared than to have to deal with the sickness. We've got people vulnerable at all points of life so we don't want to do anything that would cause them to catch the flu," said associate director Debbie Blanton.

Administrators at SOWEGA council on aging said they want to keep their employees healthy too.

They offer flu shots to employees.

All of the ones that go out on case work bring sanitizer with them.

