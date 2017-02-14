SOWEGA Council on Aging educates to prevent flu - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

SOWEGA Council on Aging educates to prevent flu

By Amanda Hoskins, Reporter
Connect
The SOWEGA Council on Aging services 14 counties in South Georgia. (Source: WALB) The SOWEGA Council on Aging services 14 counties in South Georgia. (Source: WALB)
Debbie Blanton is the SOWEGA Council on Aging associate director. (Source: WALB) Debbie Blanton is the SOWEGA Council on Aging associate director. (Source: WALB)
Employees promote healthy eating. (Source: WALB) Employees promote healthy eating. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

With the flu on the rise nationwide, people everywhere are taking extra precautions, especially those who are at high risk. 

According to the CDC older people and young children fall in the high-risk category. 

The SOWEGA council on aging services 14 counties. 

Administrators say they often educate folks about taking proper precautions including get their flu shots.

They promote healthy eating to maintain a good immune system.

The centers also offer flu shots throughout the year. 

"It's always better to be prepared than to have to deal with the sickness. We've got people vulnerable at all points of life so we don't want to do anything that would cause them to catch the flu," said associate director Debbie Blanton. 

Administrators at SOWEGA council on aging said they want to keep their employees healthy too. 

They offer flu shots to employees.

All of the ones that go out on case work bring sanitizer with them. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • WALB broadcasts Adel live newscast on eve of daylily festival

    WALB broadcasts Adel live newscast on eve of daylily festival

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-05-19 04:05:23 GMT
    Source WALBSource WALB

    Thousands of people are expected in Adel this week, attending the annual Adel Daylily Festival. Thursday  as part of the build up for the community celebration , WALB News Ten broadcast our 5:30 newscast live in Adel.   

    More >>

    Thousands of people are expected in Adel this week, attending the annual Adel Daylily Festival. Thursday  as part of the build up for the community celebration , WALB News Ten broadcast our 5:30 newscast live in Adel.   

    More >>

  • The progress on the proposed Lee County hospital

    The progress on the proposed Lee County hospital

    Thursday, May 18 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-05-19 02:45:17 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    It was announced in June of 2016 that the site of the Grand Island Golf Club would be transformed into a hospital. 

    More >>

    It was announced in June of 2016 that the site of the Grand Island Golf Club would be transformed into a hospital. 

    More >>

  • Cold Ware Co. murder case solved

    Cold Ware Co. murder case solved

    Thursday, May 18 2017 1:37 PM EDT2017-05-18 17:37:31 GMT
    (AP graphic)(AP graphic)

    Willie James Carradine, 60, William Faison, 39, and Robert Nathan Hall, 38, have all been charged with the murder of Anthony Dale Vickers.

    More >>

    Willie James Carradine, 60, William Faison, 39, and Robert Nathan Hall, 38, have all been charged with the murder of Anthony Dale Vickers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly