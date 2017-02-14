14-year-old girl leads plastic pollution statewide efforts

Testa will present to the Georgia senate chamber on Wednesday with Senator Michael Williams. (Source: WALB)

A 14-year-old girl is leading state efforts to stop plastic pollution.

A Cumming native, Hannah Testa said she first saw how much of a problem plastic pollution is when she watched a Netflix documentary with her mom.

She said plastic doesn't biodegrade like many other items we use in our everyday lives.

Instead, it photo-degrades, breaking down into small pieces but never disappearing.

She said the small pieces become very toxic and are often eaten by fish, which gets back into our food chain.

Now, she's teamed up with state senator Michael Williams to make Wednesday plastic pollution awareness day.

"We want this to help lead up to future things. We want to make Georgia and the citizens more aware of plastic pollution, what's going on and how plastic pollution has a major affect on earth and how it's going to effect us, our wildlife and our oceans," said Testa.

Testa and Senator Williams will spend tomorrow at Georgia's capitol.

They'll be presenting their anti-plastic resolution to the senate chamber.

Testa's goal is that for one day each year, Georgians will stay away from using single-plastic products.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.