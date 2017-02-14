Phoebe sees typical number of flu cases - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Phoebe sees typical number of flu cases

By Amanda Hoskins, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Despite the rising flu activity nationwide, folks at Pheobe said they are seeing a typical number of flu cases.

Even so, they are still taking precautions, following the flu-related death in Dougherty County last week.

Dr. Michael Pruitt is an Emergency Physican at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. 

He sees one to two flu-like cases each shift, which he said is normal.

If you think you have symptoms, you should stay away from public places. 

If someone enters the emergency room with flu-like symptoms, employees ask the patient to wear a mask right away.

"The idea behind the mask is to contain those aerosolized droplets," said Dr. Pruitt. "So if the patient were to cough, they are coughing into a mask, which absorbs that rather than allowing it to go into the air where another patient or individual may come in contact with that."

If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, it's best to call your doctor. 

He or she will send you to the emergency room if it's necessary. 

